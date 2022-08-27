Two women were taken to hospital on Friday night with facial injuries after a tabletop gas stove at a hotpot restaurant in Hong Kong exploded.

The women were taken to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment, but were conscious although bleeding from the face.

Police were alerted to the incident at the Seafood Mountain restaurant in Yi Pei Square, Tsuen Wan just before 9pm and the restaurant was evacuated.

The table where the explosion happened was scattered with pieces of the stove, food and dishes.

Tissues stained with blood were seen on the ground outside the restaurant.

Police said the government’s Electrical and Mechanical Services Department had launched an investigation.

Upon receiving an incident report, investigators immediately made arrangements to conduct an on-site inquiry.

According to the department’s preliminary findings, it was suspected the incident was linked to the misuse of two portable LPG cassette cookers.

The cookers were placed side by side with an oversized utensil on top of the hotpot, it said, which caused overheating of the cartridge and the subsequent explosion.

The department added it would follow up on its investigation of the incident.

The owner of the restaurant, which has been open for four years, is cooperating with the inquiry.

Portable cassette gas cookers are common in Hong Kong for heating hotpot.

The department said the public should only buy cassette cookers that carry the Gas Authority’s “GU” safety mark.

The department warned the public to only use parts supplied by the original manufacturers, make sure there was proper ventilation and that the appliances were kept away from flammable materials.

It said that liquid petroleum gas cylinders used to power the cookers should be detached if the appliances were not used on a regular basis.