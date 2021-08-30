FILE. Vice President Leni Robredo

MANILA — The government is simply not testing enough, Vice President Leni Robredo lamented anew, as the Philippines reported 22,366 new COVID-19 infections, an all-time high since the pandemic last year.

"Staggering numbers today—22,366 new cases!! With a positivity rate of 27.5 percent and 65,237 tests conducted, we can safely presume that the real number of new cases is so much more than these," Robredo said in a Facebook post.

Robredo, who is not appointed to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, reiterated that the government is "simply not testing enough."

"Kahit para na tayong sirang plaka, uulitin pa din natin - we are simply not testing enough," she said.

Monday's reported cases brought the country's total confirmed infections to 1,976,202, of which 148,594 are active, based on Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

Robredo said that with this new record high, securing slots in healthcare facilities would be more difficult.

"Noong nasa 14k-15k cases tayo, sobrang hirap na makakuha ng hospital vacancies. Ngayon na 22K, lalo na. Ang waitlist sa OHCC, ang haba na. Ang instructions, kung emergency na, dumirecho na sa ER ng pinakamalapit na ospital. Ang problema, pati ER ng mga ospital, napakahaba na ng linya," Robredo lamented.

The Vice President asked the government to shape up and do its job properly to avoid losing more lives to COVID-19.

"Kung hindi natin aayusin trabaho natin, ilang buhay pa yung mawawala?" she said.

Based on ABS-CBN Data Analytics group's projection, the Philippines "will likely" breach the 2-million mark either on Wednesday, Sept. 1, or Thursday, Sept. 2.