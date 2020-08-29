Severe tropical storm Julian slightly intensifies over Philippine Sea

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - PAGASA said Saturday severe tropical storm Julian slightly intensified as it further moved north over the Philippine Sea.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said the tropical cyclone was spotted 740 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 111 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Julian, the country's 10th storm this year, is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Monday, Aug. 31.

It could reach typhoon category Sunday morning, Aug. 30, and reach peak intensity by Monday, the weather bureau added.

Since Julian is far from the Philippine landmass, PAGASA said raising a tropical cyclone wind signal was unlikely. The storm is also less likely to directly cause high-impact weather over the country.

However, the southwest monsoon or habagat could bring roughs seas over the seaboards of northern Luzon, eastern seaboard of Central and southern Luzon, and the seaboards of Northern and Eastern Samar.

Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea, PAGASA said.