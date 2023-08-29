MANILA - The head of government-owned and controlled Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC-13) has appealed to the House of Representatives to fund retirement pay it owes to employees, amounting to nearly P500 million.

This, after the broadcast network received zero allocation in the proposed 2024 national budget.

IBC-13 President Jose Policarpio Jr. told lawmakers that some retirees have died without getting their retirement pay, and others are planning to bring the matter before the Commission on Human Rights.

“When I entered IBC, a group of retirees met me and some of them even retired way back in 2020 and have not been paid retirement. Some of them, around 25 died. Around 10 are in the hospital. And the rest are waiting for the payment of their retirement (pay) amounting to around P500 million,” Policarpio said.

“There is so much unpaid retirement. Some even told me of bringing this matter to the Commission on Human Rights. Nakakahiya po. It is my appeal to give, most important, the payment to retirees,” he urged the lower house.

IBC-13 requested for a 2024 budget of P827 million, but the Department of Budget and Management did not grant it, since the GOCC is still categorized as “for privatization” in the latest report of the Governance Commission for GOCCs, according to Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil.

Several lawmakers expressed support for the call to allocate budget for IBC-13 next year. House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairperson and Marikina City 2nd District Representative Stella Quimbo committed that the panel will help address it’s concern.

One possible source of funding she is eyeing is the pension gratuity fund.

“We can recommend to the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations. Pag-aralan natin ito. Sana may makarating kay Speaker sa problema nila, kasi sa tingin ko naman hindi naman napakalaking masyado. Pwede naman tayong magbawas nalang sa pinanggalingan kong department sa Public Works, napakalaki eh. Pwede ba nating bawasan yun?” Bulacan 6th District Representative Salvador Pleyto asked.



“Tinitingnan natin ang budget ng bawat ahensya, titingnan natin kung ano ang mga programa na talagang mahirap maimplement. Lahat ng excess funds ng bawat ahensya tinitingnan natin. May chance naman na makakahanap tayo nang kung saan tayo makakabawas. Ang isang possibility ay yung pension gratuity fund… Sinubukan na nilang i-tap yung pension gratuity fund, though dinis-approve ng DBM. Pero susubukan natin ulit i-tap. Kasi ‘yun naman talaga ang appropriate fund source para sa retirement benefits ng ating empleyado,” Quimbo replied.

“You’re the communicator of the President. So I’m so surprised that there is a payable of P500 million to retired employees, some have passed away. We say that we’re a compassionate people, we’re hospitable, religious, and an office under the Office of the President can’t handle paying retirement pay of P500 million? I’m having a hard time understanding why,” House Senior Deputy Minority Leader and Northern Samar 1st District Representative Paul Daza told the PCO.

“This problem has been going on for the past several, like 10 years or so,” Garafil replied.

“I’m sure we can find a way for P500 million. Cong. Pleyto, at the right time, when you make a motion to maybe make an institutional amendment to add whatever amount it is, the minority will support you. I hope the Committee on Appropriations will make this a priority,” Daza said.

“We will certainly do everything that we can to address this concern,” Quimbo committed.

