House renews IBC 13 franchise



MANILA - The House of Representatives has renewed the franchise of sequestered media company Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC 13) for another 25 years.

A total of 272 voted in the affirmative. There were no negative votes or abstentions.

House Bill No. 6505 renews IBC's franchise granted under Republic Act 8954, to construct, install, establish, operate and maintain for commercial purposes and in the public interest, radio and television broadcasting stations in the Philippines.

IBC-13 has five provincial TV stations, with four relay stations, and 11 provincial radio stations.

The bill authorizes IBC-13 to use the “digital television system, through microwave, satellite or whatever means, as well as the use of any new technology in radio and television systems, with the corresponding technological auxiliaries and facilities, special broadcast and other program and distribution services and relay stations.”

The bill also mandates IBC-13 to construct and operate its stations with minimum interference on the wavelengths or frequencies of existing or future stations without diminishing the quality of its own transmission or reception to ensure maximum rendition and availability of its services.

The bill likewise mandates IBC 13 to provide free airtime to the government for announcements on public issues equivalent to a maximum of 10 percent paid commercials or advertisements.

The free airtime will be allocated based on need to the Executive and Legislative branches, the Judiciary, Constitutional Commissions, and international humanitarian organizations duly recognized by statutes.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.

