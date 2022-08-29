SSS online services may return to normal Tuesday: official

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA—Social Security System (SSS) online services may return to normal by Tuesday, an official said, a day after fire struck its office in Quezon City.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) earlier said the fire started at the data center (electrical room) of the SSS building. The SSS management, in a separate statement, said the blaze broke out at 1:43 a.m. at the agency's UPS Room.

SSS spokesperson Fernan Nicolas said the state-run insurer will "do everything" to resume normal operations by Tuesday.

"Hopefully, ma-restore namin lahat by tomorrow morning," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Fernan said some SSS transactions, like the salary loan and maternity benefit claims, cannot be accommodated by SSS branches and can only be processed online.

"Talagang purely online 'yan, kaya we are doing everything possible na by tomorrow morning mai-resume natin 'yung operation, kasi nga kahit tanggapin natin 'yan, 'di po namin mapo-process 'yan," he said.

SSS pages that accommodate employers can already be accessed, Fernan said.

He assured SSS members that no data was lost in the blaze since the insurer has a backup server, adding the Tuesday advisory will guide them in their transactions, whether normal services will return or not.