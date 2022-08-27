Fire hits part of SSS building in QC

A fire broke out at the ground floor of the Social Security System (SSS) building in Quezon City early morning of August 28, 2022. Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - A fire broke out at the ground floor of the Social Security System (SSS) building in Quezon City early Sunday morning.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started at the data center (electrical room) of the building. The SSS management, in a separate statement, said the blaze broke out at 1:43 a.m. at the agency's UPS Room.

Firefighters raised the first alarm at 2:05 a.m. and declared a fire out at 5:11 a.m.

The SSS management said "the building's fire suppressant system effectively contained the spread to other areas."

It assured the public that “all member data records are not affected.”

“There will be no interruption in the delivery of its services in all branches and via online thru My.SSS, SSS Mobile App, and uSSSap Tayo portals,” the agency said.

“It likewise assures the public that all payments will be accepted and posted accordingly,” it added.

The SSS management thanked the BFP Quezon City Station 4 for their prompt action on the incident.

The BFP has not yet determined the cause of the fire and the extent of damage as of press time.

