MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Sunday he has ordered the immediate dismissal of a policeman accused of raping an alleged quarantine violator in Bataan.

Patrolman Elmer Tuazon Jr. and a certain Armando Dimaculangan, a marshal team leader at the control point in Barangay Batangas 2, Mariveles town, face complaints of rape by sexual assault and acts of lasciviousness, Eleazar said.

“Humihingi ako ng paumanhin sa biktima at sa kanyang pamilya dahil sa kanyang sinapit at tinitiyak ko sa inyo na makakamit ninyo ang hustisya dito,” he said in a statement.

(I apologize to the victim and their family and I assure them that they will get justice.)

“Makakatiyak din ng agarang aksyon ang ating mga kababayan laban sa mga tiwali sa aming hanay kaya nakikiusap din ako na huwag sanang lalahatin ang kapulisan dahil iilan lamang ang mga ito at higit na mas nakakarami ang mga pulis na handang tumulong at gumagawa ng tama sa ngalan ng police service."

(I would like to assure the public of immediate action against erring policemen and I ask that the PNP not be generalized because there are only a few of these personnel and many more are prepared to help and do good in the name of police service.)

Eleazar urged the public to immediately file complaints against policemen involved in illicit activities.

The PNP has frequently come under fire over abuses in imposing quarantine restrictions as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO