(UPDATE) A magnitude 5.2 quake, which is an aftershock of the magnitude 7 tremor last July 27, jolted Abra before dawn Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The tectonic earthquake was recorded at around 2:27 a.m. in Pilar town, at a depth of four kilometers.

The towns of Pilar, Bangued and Bucay in Abra felt the tremor at Intensity V, while Banayoyo in Ilocos Sur and San Fernando in La Union felt it at Intensity IV.

The following Instrumental Intensities were also recorded in certain areas:

Intensity V - Bangued, Abra; Vigan City, Ilocos Sur

Intensity III - Sinait, Ilocos Sur

Intensity II - Gonzaga, Cagayan; Laoag City and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Intensity I - Claveria and Penablanca, Cagayan; Santiago City, Isabela; Tabuk, Kalinga; San Jose, Nueva Ecija; Urdaneta, Infanta and Sison, Pangasinan; Madella, Quirino

There were reports as well that the earthquake was felt in Baguio City and in Lagawe, Ifugao.

PHIVOLCS said damage and aftershocks were expected.

At 12:06 p.m., another tectonic quake was recorded in the same town at a depth of 14 kilometers. PHIVOLCS said it is another aftershock of the July 27 tremor.

The latest earthquake was felt in Pilar, Bucay, Manabo, and Peñarrubia in Abra, as well as in Narvacan and Nagbukel in Ilocos Sur at Intensity III.

Instrumental Intensity I was recorded in Bangued, Abra and in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur.

PHIVOLCS said it had recorded 5,153 aftershocks of the July 27 quake as of 7 a.m. Sunday, ranging from Magnitudes 1.4 to 5.2.

The July 27 quake, which was located in Abra's Tayum town, left 11 people dead and 609 injured, according to the latest report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

It affected nearly 575,000 people from Regions 1 and 2, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

A total of 36,780 houses were partially damaged and destroyed, as well as 2,728 infrastructure worth P2.65 billion.

