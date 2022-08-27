The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli on Saturday urged Filipinos in Libya to take precautions after violent clashes erupted there.

"Filipinos in central Tripoli and its nearby areas are urged to be more cautious and vigilant and avoid unnecessary movements following reports of violent clashes this morning," said the embassy in a statement.

The Philippine embassy has yet to receive reports whether there are Filipinos hurt in the clashes.

Filipinos in Libya can reach the embassy in Tripoli through the following:

ATN Hotline: 0944541283

Email: tripoli.pe@dfa.gov.ph

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PHinLibya

Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

