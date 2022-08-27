Baltimore Fil-Am dies from injuries sustained in attack

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A beloved Filipino American man died on Monday from his injuries sustained when he was grabbed and thrown to the ground during an unarmed robbery in front of his home in Baltimore, Maryland.

Police say a man approached 60-year-old Victor Malabayabas to ask for a tissue on Saturday, August 20. When he went to give him one, the suspect grabbed him by the shirt and pushed him against a car and then to the ground, stealing his wallet before running off.

"It was a random robbery and assault and unfortunately, he succumbed to a blood vessel in his brain," Isa Thompson, a cousin of Malabayabas’ wife Carina, said.

"According to Carina, right after the incident, he was a little bit conscious but when he was brought to the emergency room, that’s when his condition deteriorated almost really quickly."

Thompson described Malabayabas as simple, humble, and kind-hearted. She also shared that Malabayabas, who moved to the US in 1996 from Los Baños, Laguna, overcame many life struggles and recently retired. The former Philippine Navy pilot devoted his time to volunteering in the community and in church.

Members of St. Casimir Church share how much Malabayabas has made a difference in the lives of other people with his kindness and care. Those who know and love him are calling for accountability and justice.

Police told ABS-CBN News that they have not found the suspect in Malabayabas' case. For Thompson, the chances of finding the attacker are slim to none.

"I don’t lose hope but do I think they will really find him? NO. With the present environment and the things that are happening and you see what’s happening all over, you are not safe anymore. And to think this happened right in front of their house."

The US Attorney’s Office for Maryland said it will dedicate resources to help fight the crime crisis in Baltimore.