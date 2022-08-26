Kat de Castro appointed as PIA deputy director general

MANILA—Former PTV general manager and Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) president and CEO Kat de Castro on Friday said she was appointed deputy director general of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), which is under the Office of the President.

De Castro said she's "excited to work with other government agencies as their communication arm for every region."

"The invigorated PIA under (President Marcos Jr.) and Usec Mon (Cualoping) will make sure that communication is a two-way street. Information from the government must reach every Filipino and every Filipino must be able to reach out to the government," she said in a Facebook post.

Kat is the daughter of veteran journalist and ABS-CBN news anchor Noli de Castro and the late Arlene de Castro, who was ABS-CBN’s former vice president for current affairs.