Lawyer gunned down in Cebu; driver injured

MANILA - A lawyer was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon.

He was identified as Rex Fernandez, 64.

His driver was brought to the hospital after reportedly sustaining injuries in the attack that occurred at Duterte Street in Guadalupe.

Fernandez was known to have handled controversial cases.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) mourned Fernandez's death.

"No words, indeed. Another colleague has fallen with his boots on. We had lost count. It has not stopped and every lawyer is a sitting duck," NUPL President Edre Olalia said.

According to Olalia, Rex was a founding member of NUPL in 2007 and counsel for rights group Karapatan for years.

"He was passionate, intense and brave, even as he was unique in many ways. He handled many an amparo cases of activists when it was a promising remedy then. Even after he became inactive in NUPL later, he continued to collaborate with fellow human rights lawyers in public interest cases," Olalia said.

"Before he was silenced, he castigated the present administration which he had hitherto placed his sincere hope on would bring change. He died disillusioned that it was not meant to be. Rest in peace already Rex. You fought a good fight," he said.

— With reports from John DX Lapid and Annie Perez

