DOLE: Remains of 72 OFWs from Saudi to arrive in PH on Aug. 28

MANILA--The remains of 72 overseas Filipino workers who died in Saudi Arabia will be flown home Friday, the Department of Labor and Employment said.

In a press statement, DOLE said a chartered plane of the Philippine Airlines will arrive at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at about 9:40 a.m., carrying the remains of 62 OFWs who died of COVID-19 and 10 others who passed away from other causes.

“The same respect will be accorded to the arriving OFWs who lost their lives in (the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) in pursuit of a better future for their families and motherland,” DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said.

Of the total, 40 are from Al Khobar, 17 from Jeddah, and 15 from Riyadh.

There are now 264 OFWs whose remains have been returned from Saudi Arabia.