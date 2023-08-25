RTVM Screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said he would discuss defense and security cooperation with the prime minister of Australia during the latter's official visit to the Philippines in September.

Marcos said he wanted to continue joint exercises, such as the Amphibious Operation of the Indo-Pacific Endeavor held earlier in the day, and this was "certainly going to be part of the discussion" with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Philippine military, the Australian Defense Force, and the United States Marine Corps participated in the drills in Zambales.

"Alam naman ninyo pagka maganda ang coordination, lalong lalo na pag sa military, napakalaki ng multiplier effect and that’s why it is important that we continue that," Marcos told Palace reporters in a chance interview in Zambales.

(When the coordination is good most especially in the military, the multiplier effect gets huge.)

"And I’m sure that we will come up with some new strategies and some new ideas, agreements, and in terms of partnerships between our two countries," he added.

The President also cited the country's "common concerns" with Australia in the region.

The meeting between Marcos and Albanese is seen to pave the way for a "new era of closer cooperation across key sectors, such as defense and security, trade, economic development, and maritime affairs," the Malacañang said.

Earlier, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Hae Kyong Ku joined other nations in voicing their support for the country's arbitral win on the West Philippine Sea.

In May, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government would provide the Philippine Coast Guard with drone technology.

