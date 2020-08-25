DepEd to hire displaced private school teachers as blended learning tutors

MANILA — Private school teachers whose livelihoods were affected by the coronavirus pandemic can be hired as tutors for blended learning, the Department of Education said Tuesday.

"Kung licensed teacher sila, puwede naman namin siguro sila i-hire at ang mga non-licensed, puwede naming i-hire as para-teachers for blended learning," said Education Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo.

Some 440 private schools in the country will cease operations in the coming academic year due to low enrollment turnout, according to data from the DepEd.

The DepEd saw the need to hire tutors for blended or distance learning as it acknowledged that not all parents are capable of teaching their children, who will be learning at home in the coming school year since in-person classes remain prohibited.

Escobedo said the department was also eyeing to expand its subsidies, such as the Educational Service Contracting (ESC) for junior high school students, so more learners can enroll in private institutions.

"Baka itong ESC... ay i-extend hanggang elementary," he said.

Around 1.7 million learners have registered in private schools as of Tuesday, DepEd data showed. This was 41.7 percent of the total number of private school students last year.

Nearly 400,000 private school students have also transferred to public schools.

Education officials have blamed the low enrollment in private schools to the pandemic's effects on the livelihood of families. -- With a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News