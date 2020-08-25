Cotabato town police chief killed while chasing shooting suspect

CARMEN, Cotabato (UPDATE) -- The police chief of this southern town was killed Tuesday while chasing suspects in a shooting incident.

Police Maj. Joan Resurreccion had led the chase of perpetrators in the shooting of an Indian national in Barangay Poblacion earlier Tuesday.

He was on board a patrol car with other officers when a firefight ensued between the police and the armed men near a quarry site in Sitio Tawan-tawan in the same barangay, said the Cotabato police.

Resurreccion sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

In a phone interview, Cotabato Provincial Police Spokesperson Police Col. Realan Mamon condemned the incident.

"Talagang kinokondena namin itong pagkasawi, dahilan ng pagkasawi at gumawa nitong pagpaslang kay Major Joan Resurreccion and we are also condemning doon sa mga nag-haharbor sa mga criminal," he told ABS-CBN News.

(We are condemning his killing, the reason for the death of Major Joan Resurreccion and we are also condemning those harboring the criminals.)