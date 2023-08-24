India 'siding' with PH in West PH Sea dispute, Tolentino says

MANILA — India is the newest addition in the growing list of Philippines’ ally on the West Philippine Sea issue, according to Senator Francis Tolentino.

The senator, who is a reserved military officer himself, disclosed this to journalists Thursday, quoting his unnamed sources from the international and military communities.

“Yesterday, another big country has agreed to join us and sided with us in what we’re fighting for. And it has not yet reached that level of intention that they will have joint patrol. But they’re siding with us, because they believe that what we’re doing is correct,” Tolentino told journalists.

“The name of the country is India... They’re with us in our international diplomatic efforts. Kung sa West Philippine Sea gusto tayong tulungan, siguro tutulungan din tayo sa bigas,” he added.



According to Tolentino, the Philippine Coast Guard’s recent delivery of supplies to Navy personnel based in BRP Sierra Madre were still met by danger when Chinese vessels maneuvered 300 meters away from the PCG vessel.

“Dangerous maneuvers can even produce waves that can threaten the small boats,” Tolentino said.

Those bringing in supply in Ayungin Shoal were not bringing construction materials as being alleged by China, the senator said.

But granting that it is true that the supply team was bringing materials so Navy personnel can make a more comfortable bed or resting area inside the ship, they do not need to secure a “building permit” from China for that, the senator said.

“Baka nagdala ng lawanit para higaan nila, o bunker o nagdala ng medicine cabinet. Ano’ng masama dun? Doon nakatira yung mga yun,” Tolentino said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, insisted on the need for more financial support by the Philippine Coast Guard as it continues its task in also securing the West Philippine Sea.

“We have to hold more consultations with the Philippine Coast Guard to determine a respectable amount that could help them significantly deter China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea,” Hontiveros said.

“Masyadong maliit ang P10 million kumpara halimbawa sa DepEd na may proposed intel funds na P150 million. The PCG is threatened by China almost on a daily basis, 24/7, while the DepEd is not even facing any security threat.”

In previous years, the PCG has proposed intelligence funds amounting to P200 million to P600 million, according to Hontiveros.

The PCG must be given more considering China’s strength in the West Philippine Sea, Hontiveros stressed.

