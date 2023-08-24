Goring could become typhoon by Saturday: PAGASA

PAGASA photo

MANILA — Tropical depression Goring could reach typhoon category in the weekend, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was predicted to steadily intensify and could reach the tropical storm category Thursday night or Friday early morning.

By Saturday, it may strengthen into a typhoon during the southward segment of its looping track, the weather agency added.

Goring could also enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat beginning Sunday or Monday next week and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

At 10 a.m., Goring was located 355 kilometers east-northeast of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and up to 70 kph gusts. It is moving north-northwestward at 15 kph.

Goring is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next 3 days, according to PAGASA.

However, it warned that any westward shift in the forecast track could result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next 3 days.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.