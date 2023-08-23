LPA near Aparri now Tropical Depression Goring

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A low pressure area over the Philippine Sea east of Aparri, Cagayan has developed into Tropical Depression Goring.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the center of Goring was estimated based on all available data at 400 km East Northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 405 km East of Calayan, Cagayan.

Packing 55 kph winds and 70 kph gusts, Goring is less likely to bring heavy rainfall over the country in the next three days.

"However, considering the proximity of the tropical cyclone to land, any westward shift in the track forecast may result in heavy rainfall over portions of Cagayan Valley in the next three days," weather bureau PAGASA said.

It added Goring may enhance the southwest monsoon beginning Sunday or Monday, resulting in possible occasional rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon.

Current forecast scenario shows that hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals over areas in Northern Luzon may begin tonight or tomorrow in anticipation of the onset of tropical cyclone severe winds.