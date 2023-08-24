Former DBM undersecretary Tina Canda passes away

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Tina Rosa Marie Canda presents the agency’s special purpose funds for next year during the Committee on Finance-Subcommittee A deliberation on its proposed P1.8 billion 2023 budget, on October 6, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB



MANILA — Former Department of Budget and Management Undersecretary Tina Canda has passed away, the agency announced Thursday.

The DBM said in a news release that Canda died Wednesday night, August 23. Despite having been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, the DBM said Canda still attended work and Congress hearings in 2022.

"For an unbelievable 40 years of public service, Usec. Tina gave it all in pouring out four decades of passion for service, hard work, and loyalty to DBM," the agency said.

It added that Canda would leave a "tremendous legacy of policies, best practices, and a solid work ethic in the DBM."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canda was DBM's officer-in-charge and led the agency forward throughout the peak of the crisis, said DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Canda started her career at the agency as a budget analyst after graduating cum laude from the University of Sto. Tomas in 1986. She rose from assistant division chief to division chief, Director, assistant secretary, and undersecretary.

"Throughout her stay, she efficiently managed numerous bureaus, serving as the Department's go-to person for questions on budget policies and procedures, particularly as they relate to the budget planning, execution, and accountability stages of the budget cycle," the DBM said.