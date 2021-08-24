

MANILA— The Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Tuesday announced suspending acceptance of new patients in its emergency room due to the rising number of COVID-19 admissions in the hospital.

PGH, the country's largest government hospital and COVID-19 referral facility, said they don't want to compromise the health service they are providing due to the number of patients they would need to attend to.

The hospital also had a total of 320 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Monday.

"Higit 100 na sa una naming itinakda na 230 na bilang ng COVID-19 patients na naka-admit sa PGH at karamihan sa mga ito ay nangangailangan ng intensive care, high-flow oxygen, at ventilators," the advisory read.

(Over 100 of our 230 admitted COVID-19 patients are in need of intensive care, high-flow oxygen, and ventilators)

"Malalagay lang sa peligro ang kapakanan ng mga pasyente, at pati na rin ang aming mga kawani kung ito ay hahayaan naming madagdagan pa."

(If we accept more patients, we will endanger our patients and our staff.)

On Monday, PGH said it would strictly only accept "coordinated transfers" to its emergency room due to the same reason.

ABS-CBN News reached out to PGH Spokesperson Jonas Del Rosario to have more details on the development but he has yet to respond as of this posting.

PGH also temporarily closed down their non-COVID wards on Aug. 14 to focus on their virus patients.

The Philippines has been reporting a record-spike in COVID-19 infections most notably on Monday, when the health department confirmed 18,332 new virus cases — an all-time high.

