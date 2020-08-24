Palace nixes proposed EDSA toll

Traffic builds up along EDSA before the MRT-3 Boni Station in Mandaluyong City on May 16, 2020, the start of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA-- There is no effort to impose a toll on EDSA under President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, Malacañang said Monday, following uproar on such a proposal.

A transportation consultant previously raised the proposal to implement a toll or electronic road pricing in the main thoroughfare.

"Wala pong ganoong initiative sa pamahalaan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte. Kung meron man, sa ibang presidente po yun," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(There is no such initiative under President Duterte's government. If there is such, it's under a different President.)

Asec. Alberto Suansing, DOTr road sector senior consultant, said the proposed electronic road pricing during rush hours on EDSA was initially raised when Benjamin Abalos was still chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The Department of Transportation, under the leadership of Arthur Tugade, has also rejected such a proposal.