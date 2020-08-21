EDSA toll 'not on our radar screen right now': DOTr

The Department of Transportation rejected Friday a proposal to implement a toll on EDSA during rush hours to decongest traffic.

Asec. Alberto Suansing, DOTr road sector senior consultant, said the proposed electronic road pricing during rush hours on EDSA was initially raised when Benjamin Abalos was still chairman of the MMDA.

"Hindi 'yan proposal ng DOTr. Wala sa radar screen ng DOTr ngayon 'yan," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Under the proposal, which Suansing raised in a talk show earlier this week, electronic road pricing would be implemented from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Quezon Avenue up to Roxas Boulevard.

The transportation official, however, said electronic road pricing would be useless if motorists do not have a proper public transport system as an alternative. "Hindi 'yan nararapat sa panahon dahil hindi pa maayos ang ating public transport system," he said.

In 2017, MMDA Traffic Discipline Office and Traffic Engineering Center Director Neomie Recio also raised the possibility of imposing toll on private vehicles traversing EDSA, in a bid to reduce hellish traffic in the key highway.

She said the idea was inspired by electronic road pricing done in countries like Singapore and the United Kingdom, particularly London.

“Since private vehicles [are] dominant along EDSA, then this scheme should only be applicable to private vehicles,” she said.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 21, 2020