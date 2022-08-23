Marcos, NFA tackle PH rice buffer stock

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday met with officials of the National Food Authority (NFA) to discuss the country’s rice stock.

According to a post on the Office of the President’s Facebook page, Marcos, his economic team, and NFA officials met in the Palace “to plan the administration's steps on maintaining sufficient rice buffer stock in the country.”

Malacañang has yet to divulge the plans and decisions that were finalized during the said meeting, and if the President is open to import rice to maintaining the ideal volume of the staple grain in the country.

Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, earlier said that the Philippines cannot stop importing agricultural products while the government is still improving the country’s production and yield. - report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News