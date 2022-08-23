Home  >  News

Labor, OFW priority programs tackled in Marcos' Cabinet meeting

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 23 2022 01:54 PM

Handout, Office of the President

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday centered on the priority projects of the labor and migrant workers' departments, Malacañang said. 

In a Facebook post, the Office of the President said the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) would push for its One Repatriation Command Center, overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Mobile Application, and the National Reintegration Program.

"Nagprisenta po sila ng mga plano ukol dun sa repatriation, digitalization, negotiations, these are bilateral labor agreements, programs for OFW kids, reintegration of OFWs, scholarships, protection and health," said Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a press briefing.

(They presented their plans in repatriation, digitalization, and negotiations, programs for OFW kids, reintegration of OFWs, scholarships, protection and health.) 

Marcos' predecessor Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021 signed a law creating the DMW. It will fully constituted once its 2023 budget is approved. 

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), meanwhile, would prioritize boosting employment opportunities, humane working conditions, and accessible government services. 

"They will discuss with details later on possibly next week for the specifics of their plans and programs," Cruz-Angeles said. 

