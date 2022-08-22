Magnitude 4.2 quake jolts Batangas, nearby provinces

Phivolcs image

MANILA—A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted areas in Batangas and nearby provinces on late Monday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:59 p.m. approximately 4 km northeast of Tingloy, Batangas at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Intensity 2 was felt in Tagaytay City while Intensity 1 was experienced in Tanauan City, Batangas.

Instrumental Intensity 3 was recorded in Batangas City, while Instrumental Intensity 2 was logged in Tagaytay and Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Instrumental Intensity 1 was also recorded in Calatagan, Batangas; Magallanes, Cavite; San Pablo, Laguna; and Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro.

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structure are unlikely.