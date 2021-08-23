Pasig City road closed off due to cracks

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A section of a road in Ortigas business district in Pasig City was closed to traffic after cracks appeared during an evening of heavy rain on Sunday.

Members of Pasig Rescue team measured the cracks on Topaz Road, finding the biggest one 10 ft deep. The cracks stretched around 50 meters along the road.



📸:Bgy. San Antonio pic.twitter.com/AHhySKU6Ia — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 22, 2021

The cracks stretched up to 50 meters along the length of Topaz Road in Bgy. San Antonio between a construction site and a condominium building.

Jun Sistoso, a barangay councilman and chairman of its disaster council, said the cracks were found before 6 pm as water seeped from the pavement and nearby drainage openings.

The area was experiencing a thunderstorm then.

"Parang nag-pressure. Cemented ‘yon. Nabuhat ‘yong concrete manhole tapos may lumalabas na tubig. So that means may pressure ng water,” Sistoso said.

The biggest fissure was found to be as deep as 10 feet or around 3 meters.

Barricades were placed on Topaz Road between the corners of Opal and Garnet Roads.

Tarps have been placed over the entire width of the road & yellow tapes around it. Traffic cones surround the part with the widest crack. pic.twitter.com/YbItNckXhu — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 22, 2021

The entire cracked area was also covered with tarpaulin weighed down by sandbags as a means of preventing water from entering the cracks should it rain again.

Pasig rescue staff placed instruments on the cracks to monitor any movement or enlargement.

Power workers from Meralco were also placed on standby should electrical lines also be damaged.

Meanwhile, work was halted at the adjacent construction site where a deep excavation could be affected by pressure from the cracks.

Tenants of the opposite condominium were not evacuated but told to be ready if the cracks worsen.

City representatives are set to meet with the contractor and utility companies on Monday morning to discuss what to do next.

The Pasig City engineer will also begin its investigation then.

Among the possible causes they could look into, Sistoso said, are water leakage and drainage.