Jay Sonza released from QC jail after posting bail

MANILA - Former broadcaster Jay Sonza has been released from jail after posting bail for two charges, officials said Tuesday.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Sonza was released from BJMP-Quezon City Jail shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He posted bail for libel and 11 counts of estafa, the BJMP said.

The QC Regional Trial Court Branch 100 earlier junked the syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment case against the former broadcaster.

Sonza was arrested last July 18 on his way to board a flight to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after immigration officials discovered that there was a pending estafa case against him.

The Bureau of Immigration later detained Sonza when an active warrant for syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment was found against him.

