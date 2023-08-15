MANILA — Former broadcaster Jay Sonza was arrested for alleged syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment, authorities said Tuesday.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Assistant Director Glenn Ricarte confirmed that Sonza was turned over to their custody after he was temporarily detained and arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) last July 18, 2023.

Ricarte said Sonza was on his way to board a flight going to Hong Kong at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 when he was interviewed by immigration officials.

Sonza was prevented from leaving the country when the BI found a pending estafa case against him.

The BI eventually detained him when an active warrant for syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment was found against him.

He was transferred to the NBI's custody and later turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Ricarte added that Sonza was already in touch with his lawyer when he was detained by the Bureau of Immigration. He was advised about his legal options, given that he could not post bail for syndicated or largescale illegal recruitment.

More details to follow.

— with a report from Zyann Ambrosio, ABS-CBN News