The Commission on Elections holds a mock automated elections in preparation for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Pasong Tamo School in Quezon City. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Commission on Elections on Tuesday warned aspiring candidates in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections to refrain from premature campaigning or risk jail time and disqualification.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said August 28 is the start of the election period and the start of the gun ban, public works ban and social services ban "unless there is an exemption secured from Comelec."

Official filing of certificates of candidacy will be from August 28-September 2. Aspirants must be at least 18 years of age for barangay positions and at least 18 but strictly not more than 24 years old by the day of the election for SK posts.

Garcia said candidates should not engage in premature campaigning before the official campaign period from October 19-28.

"Ang premature campaigning may kulong na 1 hanggang anim na taon at disqualification. Bawal umikot. 'Yung pamimigay ng ayuda na wala namang ayudang dapat ipamigay at hindi naman regular na ginagawa ay pangangampanya na 'yan," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Election day is on October 30, 2023, a Monday. Voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Votes with only the surnames of the candidates will be counted, Garcia said.

"Kung dalawa ang magkapareho ng apelyido walang problema dahil meron tayong pumapasok na equity of the incumbent rule. Ang ibig sabihin, kung sino ang incumbent dun sa dalawang magkapareho ng apelyido, ang boto ay maibibigay sa kanya," he said.

The Comelec and Philippine National Police are set to release a list of election hotspots in the country.