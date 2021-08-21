MANILA — Forty more Filipinos have been able to leave Taliban-ruled Afghanistan amid turmoil in the Middle Eastern country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday.

In a bulletin, the DFA said the Philippine embassy in Islamabad was able to arrange the evacuation of 30 Filipinos to Pakistan.

Ten more Pinoys, meanwhile, were able to depart Kabul for different destinations. Of the 10, 8 went to Dubai, UAE; one is in Doha, Qatar; while another Filipino went to Paris, France.

"More Filipinos are reported to have been evacuated to the United Kingdom; their status is now being verified by the Philippine Embassy in London," the DFA said.

DFA: Philippine Embassy in Pakistan able to arrange evacuation of 30 Filipinos who are now in Pakistan; 10 more were able to depart Kabul for different destinations pic.twitter.com/NmQBzAvchg — Willard Cheng (@willardcheng) August 21, 2021

Five Filipinos assisted by Indonesia were already in Jakarta, and that the Philippine embassy there was arranging their flights to Manila, the DFA said.

An estimated 49 Filipinos remained in Afghanistan, and 42 of them still want to be repatriated.

The DFA pointed out that those who wish to leave Afghanistan would be assisted as the government continues to work on repatriating the Filipinos there.

The Philippines issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan last weekend after the Taliban captured key cities, including Kabul. Under this alert level, the government undertakes mandatory evacuation of all Filipinos in that country.

Thousands are trying to flee the war-torn country after it fell under the Taliban last Sunday.

— with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News