The Bureau of Corrections has started the process of dismantling walls of all kubols or makeshift rooms in prisons all over the country.

BuCor chief Director Gen. Gregorio Catapang Jr. said a total of 23 dormitories in 6 buildings have been dismantled. He said each floor inside New Bilibid Prison has about 50-70 kubols.

"Dingding lang naman ang tinatanggal natin. Wala na pong talop. Doon nagkakaproblema kasi pag sarado, di natin nakikita," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Catapang said each kubol usually houses about 5-10 inmates. However, there are some kubols who have only one occupant, usually the mayores.

"May nakita kami doon sarili niya lang, 'yung mga mayores. Dapat pantay-pantay lang. Mayores pa rin siya pero di sarado ang kanyang kwarto," he said.

The BuCor chief said inmates put up walls in their rooms for privacy. "Now we have a visitation area," he said.

Daily search operations will also be conducted in New Bilibid Prison to rid the penitentiary of all contraband.

Last month, Catapang lamented that some Bilibid personnel were allegedly allowing the entry of contraband inside the prison.

A Senate hearing, meanwhile, showed that digital money remittance transactions at the New Bilibid Prison could reach P300,000 daily.