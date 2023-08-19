The LRT-1 Roosevelt Station in Quezon City reopens to the public on December 5, 2022, after completing its readiness tests, trial runs, maintenance works, and exercises to be integrated into the rail line's new signaling system. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Roosevelt Station in the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 will be renamed as Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) Station beginning Sunday, Aug. 20.

Senator Grace Poe, his adopted daughter, will lead the renaming rites, along with former Senate President Tito Sotto III and Senator Lito Lapid.

There will also be an unveiling of a new marker for the late screen icon, who would have turned 84 on Sunday, as well as a pop-up exhibit for FPJ during the event.

"I hope people remember FPJ whenever they board this train. Public service has always been in FPJ's heart. Giving commuters a safe and comfortable ride is a way of keeping his legacy alive," Poe said in a statement.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and LRT Management Corporation president and CEO Juan Alfonso will also be present in the event, said the senator.

This comes over a year after former President Rodrigo Duterte signed a law renaming Roosevelt Avenue in Quezon City after the late Filipino screen icon.

FPJ starred in over 300 movies, including those he produced, in his 46 years in the entertainment industry. This earned him the title "King of Philippine Movies."

The late National Artist's childhood home is located along the 2.9-kilometer Roosevelt Avenue, which runs between EDSA and Quezon Avenue.