Senate on ‘total lockdown’ on Monday following COVID-19 infections

MANILA — The Senate building in Pasay City will be on “total” lockdown on Monday to undergo “thorough cleaning and disinfection” following the COVID-19 infections of several senators and some staff, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced Friday.

“I have instructed the Secretariat to conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of all Senate offices. For this reason, there will be a total lockdown of our Senate building and all Senate employees shall work from home and need not report to the Senate on Monday,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri said Senate sessions would resume on Tuesday.

Senators JV Ejercito, Nancy Binay, and Joel Villanueva are the latest members of the Senate to catch COVID-19 this month.

Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Cynthia Villar and Grace Poe were earlier infected with the virus.