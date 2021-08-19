Video courtesy of PTV



Next year's proposed national budget includes some P45 billion for the procurement of COVID-19 booster shots, Malacañang said on Thursday.

"In the 2022 budget, we have a budget entry for booster shots for all Filipinos. Ang halaga po ng booster shot is P45 billion," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The fund for the booster shots is P45 billion.)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said current data do not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed. The Philippine health department has also yet to recommend additional vaccinations of fully inoculated individuals to bolster immunity.

But a lab study found antibodies triggered by Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine declined below a key threshold from around 6 months after a second dose for most recipients.

"Lahat tayo mabibigyan ng booster shot kasi and'yan na 'yan sa budget. Wala na pong issue 'yan," said Roque.

(We will all get booster shots because they are there in the budget. There is no issue with that anymore.)

While the 2022 national budget will be in effect in January, authorities can start procuring booster shots earlier through lending institutions, if necessary, he said.

Among the hardest hit by the pandemic in Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million of its 109 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

At least 12.8 million individuals have been fully vaccinated so far.

