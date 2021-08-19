Batangas Medical Center more than 90 percent full: chief

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Batangas Medical Center is "more than 90 percent full," with companions of some of its patients opting to sleep near or outside the hospital as they come from other provinces, its chief said Thursday.

The hospital has recently added 22 beds and plans to add 33 more, according to its medical chief Dr. Ramoncito Magnaye.

"More than 90 percent na po pero meron pa kaming breathing room para maka-admit pa rin ng pasyente," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our occupancy rate is at more than 90 percent but we still have breathing room to admit more patients.)

The tertiary hospital caters to the whole of Calabarzon, Magnaye said.

"Abot pa ho hanggang Romblon. May taga Mindoro na pumupunta ho sa amin...May mga taga-Maynila minsan umaabot po sa amin. Ang amin lang hong paki-usap icoordinate," he said.

(Some patients come from Romblon, Mindoro...Some are even from Manila. Our only appeal to them is to coordinate with us.)

The hospital is ready with buffer stocks of medicines and oxygen, according to its chief.

"Sa ngayon okay pa naman kami ang aming stocks up to 6 months ang aming inventory," he said.

(As of now, our inventory will last up to 6 months.)

It, however, observed an "increasing trend" of virus cases among its healthcare workers, Magnaye said.

"'Yung mga dumu-duty sa COVID hindi sa pasyente nahahawa kundi sa community," he said.

(Health workers who work in the COVID-19 ward doesn't get infected by patients but in their community.)

The Philippines on Wednesday reported 11,085 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,776,495 infections. Of this figure, 105,151 or 5.9 percent were active, according to the Department of Health.