Palace: No basis to blame government over killings of activists

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque. file

MANILA - Allegations of government involvement in the recent killings of two activists are unfounded, Malacañang said Wednesday as it urged the public to wait for the results of the investigation.

Earlier this week, human rights defender Zara Alvarez was shot dead just days after National Democratic Front peace consultant Randall Echanis was killed. Exiled communist leader Jose Maria Sison and militant groups have blamed the government for the death of the activists.

Linking state forces to the death of Alvarez and Echanis has no basis, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said, noting that the Palace denounces violence perpetuated against citizens, including activists.



"Blaming state forces as the people behind these murders is unfounded as investigation on the killings of Randall Enchanis and Zara Alvarez is now underway," Roque said.

"We are a nation of laws; and violence has no place in any civilized society," Roque, a lawyer, added.

Echanis and an unidentified neighbor were found dead in a rented house on Aug. 10, Anakpawis said. The peasant leader was reportedly stabbed to death, according to the Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP).

A week later, Alvarez was shot dead while she was on her way home in Bacolod City.

"Let us wait for the formal report from the authorities," Roque said.