Ano ang age bracket ng mga Pinoy na may pinakamaraming COVID-19 infection?

MAYNILA — Higit kalahati ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa ay mula sa edad 20 hanggang 49 taong gulang.

Sa datos ng Department of Health (DOH) noong Agosto 16, halos 41,000 ng mga tinamaan ng sakit ay may edad 20 hanggang 29 years old, mahigit 38,000 ay 30 hanggang 39 years old, at higit 26,000 naman ay 40 hanggang 49 years old.

Ito ang mga edad na laging lumalabas para magtrabaho.

Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), mahigit kalahati ng kaso sa bansa ay nagmula sa mas mabababa ang edad.

"People in their 20s, 30s, 40s are increasingly driving the spread. Many are unaware they are infected, with very mild symptoms or none at all. This can result in them unknowingly passing on the virus to others. This increases the risk of spill over to the more vulnerable, elderly, sick people in long term care, people who live in densely populated urban areas and underserved rural areas," ani Dr. Takeshi Kasai, WHO-western pacific region director.

Para sa clinical pharmacologist na si Dr. Benjamin Co, tanging magagawa ng publiko, lalo na yung mga kailangan talagang lumabas para magtrabaho, ay itatak sa isip na maaaring ang mga nakakasalumuha nila ay may COVID-19.

"We need to act as if our next door neighbor, one that’s sitting beside us has COVID, the one in front of us. And really practice the minimum health standards advocated by the government," ani Co, na isa ring pediatric infectious disease expert.

Kung may maituturing mang magandang balita, ito ay ang lumalabas sa mga pag-aaral na ang isang taong nagpositibo sa COVID-19 ay mas mababa ang posibildad na magkaroon ulit ng re-infection sa loob ng maikling panahon.

Pero hindi ibig sabihin nito na dapat nang maging kampante ang isang taong gumaling na sa COVID-19.

"Most of the research show that a coronavirus reinfection is highly unlikely.... The question is how long is your immunity to the virus. Some say it might be one to two years... It is also said that patients who are mild or asymptomatic, their antibodies may wane much quicker," ani Co.

Noong Linggo lang, sinabi ni Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año na muli syang dinapuan ng COVID-19 sa ikalawang pagkakataon.