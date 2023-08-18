Photo courtesy of Rizal Provincial Police Office

A New Bilibid Prison inmate who was reported missing since July 15 claims he was able to walk out of maximum security by pretending to be one of the people visiting the inmates, a police official said Friday.

Police Maj. Lauro Leyva Moratillo, Angono Municipal police station chief, said inmate Michael Cataroja claimed he timed his escape during the visit of outsiders to the maximum security prison.

"Casual lang daw siyang lumabas doon sa maxium security. Sumabay siya sa dalaw po. Kasi po araw daw ng dalaw," Moratillo said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview, adding that one of the visitors allegedly had the same height and build as Cataroja.

He added Cataroja claimed he was also able to copy the mark stamped on visitors with just a ballpen.

"Ang ginamit niya ay ballpen na luma. Pinag aralan niya, in short, 'yung kilos, 'yung galaw tapos ang sabi niya naghanap siya ng taong kasing sukat niya, kasing body build niya so that 'yung pangalan gumawa na lang siya," Police LtGen Rhoderick Armamento, South Luzon police commander, said in a separate interview.

After his escape, Cataroja allegedly walked all the way from New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa to Cainta.

Moratillo said he has doubts about Cataroja's story considering the heavy security in Bilibid. "Hindi naman kami naniniwala dahil alam natin maximum security 'yun. Napakahigpit ng security, marami siyang gate na lalagpasan," he said.

The police chief said authories arrested Cataroja in Barangay Isidro in Angono less than 2 weeks after receiving a letter of coordination from the Bureau of Corrections.

He noted the inmate was visiting his parents who lived in a nearby barangay.

A tipster informed police about Cataroja's whereabouts on the day of the arrest.

“Noong actual operation namin naabutan namin siyang kumakain so wala na siyang pagkakataon makatakbo pa then noong huli na namin siya hindi na siya nag-resist. Inamin niya na siya talaga si Michael Cataroja hanggang sa istasyon wala na siyang resistance," Moratillo said.

Atty. Ferdinand Balduman, director for the BuCor Directorate for Intelligence and Investigation, said authorities knew Cataroja was still alive after talking to the inmate's mom who appeared unmoved by news that Cataroja had allegedly died.

"Nagkaroon kami ng idea na nakatakas siya after or during nakausap natin yung nanay niya because we observed na as I said wala siyang semblance or signs nga natatakot siya na galit siya dahil nakikita na news na yun eh na patay na yung anak niya which normally human experience di ba natin yung anak mo is pinatay namatay," he said.

"Noong una kasi hindi talaga natin tinanggal yung possibility na pinatay siya inilibing siya kasi wala tayong nakikita na nadiskubre kung patay na naitapon, and then with help of that use of Coast Guard sniffing dog kaya ayun nag-i-initiate tayo ng paghuhukay doon sa mga septic tank believed to baka sakali na inilibing siya doon.”

Cataroja, who is in jail for violating the anti-fencing law, is also facing another criminal complaint for carjacking.

He is now set to face more charges for breaking out of maximum security prison.

"We will file charges doon sa subject in violations of Art 157 yung evasion of service of sentence. After ma i-file namin, i-inquest. Pag nasentensyahan siya doon additional years of service doon kasi tumakas siya sa authorities," Armamento said.

The inmate is currently under the custody of the Angono police. He will be returned to New Bilibid Prison maximum security by Friday night.