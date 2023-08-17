Missing Bilibid inmate re-arrested; BuCor chief orders probe

MANILA — A New Bilibid Prison inmate who was reported missing since July 15 has been re-arrested in Angono, Rizal, authorities announced Thursday.

Bilibid officials said inmate Michael Cataroja was caught in Brgy. Isidro in Angono by operatives from the Rizal Provincial Police Office.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang has ordered a full-blown investigation into how Cataroja was able to escape from the jail facility in Muntinlupa City.

There will be a board of inquiry for the investigation, the BuCor said in a statement.

The issue revolving around Cataroja started after bones were recovered from an alleged mass grave at an NBP septic tank. A part of the skeletal remains was initially thought to be Cataroja's, who was missing at the time.

Officials later said the bones were “not of human origin” and are likely “chicken leg bone”. — With a report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

