MANILA/TOKYO - Japan, the United States and Australia are considering conducting a joint naval drill with the Philippines next week in the South China Sea, sources close to the matter said Friday.

The exercise, set for Wednesday, comes amid mounting tensions between China and the Philippines after a Chinese coast guard vessel fired a water cannon at a Philippine military-chartered boat near the Manila-controlled Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea earlier this month.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has decided to send its largest destroyer, the Izumo, which is set to be upgraded to a de facto aircraft carrier, according to the sources.

