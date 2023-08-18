2-day-old baby kidnapped in Binangonan hospital

MANILA - A two-day-old baby boy was kidnapped in a public hospital in Binangonan, Rizal on Thursday afternoon.

Rizal Police Provincial Office spokesperson Captain Mariesol Tactaquin said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. inside the hospital.

The suspect, who was disguised as a nurse, told the grandmother of the baby that the infant will undergo newborn screening, according to Tactaquin.

In a CCTV footage taken by the hospital, the suspect was seen wearing a nurse uniform with the grandmother of the baby walking along the hospital lobby.

Tactaquin said the suspect told the grandmother of the baby to return to the mother of the baby as she has to sign a form.

But when the grandmother returned, she found out that the suspect did not bring the baby to the screening room.

The Binangonan Municipal Police, with the help of the Provincial Security Group of the hospital and barangay officials, immediately launched an operation to search for the suspect and the baby.

With the help of the CCTV’s obtained from the hospital and other areas in Binangonan, the suspect was apprehended in her residence in Barangay Pantok Binangonan around 4 a.m. Friday.

She admitted to the police that she intentionally took the baby inside the hospital.

“Ayon sa aking nakalap na information, itong si suspek ay naka-experience siya ng miscarriage last November, pero hindi niya ipinaalam sa kanyang family na siya ay nakunan na pala. So patuloy siyang nagpretend na siya ay buntis pa rin hanggang kahapon nga naganap na 'yung kidnapping incident,” Tactaquin said.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a kidnapping complaint was filed against the 20-year old suspect before the Rizal Provincial Prosecutors Office. The mother of the baby said she will push through with the case.

She said she is still recovering from the loss of her husband last March. The baby is her third child.

She added she will not file any complaint against the hospital since the management exerted all the efforts to recover her baby.

