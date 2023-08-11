Video courtesy of You Tyree/ Harlz Acaso Marabubbles

Police have rescued an 8-year-old girl who was kidnapped and placed inside a luggage trolley suitcase by the perpetrator.

CCTV footage showed the perpetrator taking the child, who is half-Filpina and half-Korean, from her residence at Barangay Bakilid, Mandaue City and then placing her inside a large black suitcase Thursday.

The man then dragged the suitcase from the house to the street past noon.

The child's mother immediately posted photos and videos of the incident and asked for help. "Maluoy tawon mo, tabangi mi ninyo (Please pity us, help us)," she pleaded.

After learning of the incident around 5 p.m., police immediately formed a team to search for the victim. "PRO 7 immediately formed an elite team of intelligence officers to rescue the minor kidnap victim, return her to the custody of her parents and arrest the perpetrator," said Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 7.

It took police 3 hours to rescue the child and arrest the suspect who turned out to be the caretaker of the apartment of the victim’s family.

The suitcase used in the kidnapping was also found at the rented apartment of the suspect.

"He took advantage of his familiarity with the victim in perpetrating his criminal plan," added Pelare.

P/Col. Jeffrey Caballes, Mandaue City Police Station chief, said the suspect has a grudge towards the grandparents of the child.

The minor victim is now in the custody of her parents aided by personnel from the Women and Children Protection Desk of PRO 7 and DSWD.

The suspect has undergone booking procedures while the charges of kidnapping are being prepared against him in court.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Report by Annie Perez

