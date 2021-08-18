MANILA — The Philippine National Police will investigate a reported beach party attended by politicians in Camotes Islands last month, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Wednesday.

In a statement, Eleazar said he directed the Cebu Provincial Police Office to look into the incident.

"We will abide by the directive of our [Interior] Secretary Eduardo Año to investigate the said gathering which may have violated minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols and could have been a super spreader event," he said.

But Eleazar did not name the politicians that attended the event, which supposedly took place last July 10.

Año said the Department of the Interior and Local Government received information about the party from an anonymous complainant.

Videos of the beach party showed the guests disregarding minimum public health standards and quarantine protocols, Eleazar said.

The PNP chief urged the public to continue reporting health protocol violations and assured that politicians are not exempted "from abiding by pandemic restrictions."

Several public officials, however, have not been penalized over quarantine protocol violations, such as Eleazar's predecessor Debold Sinas, who drew public ire over a birthday serenade that allegedly violated the ban on mass gatherings.

Three cities and 8 towns in Cebu are currently under modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the province.

