Cebu province places 3 cities, 8 towns under MECQ

(UPDATED) Cebu province Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has issued an executive order placing three cities and eight towns in her province under modified enhanced community quarantine starting 12 a.m Wednesday.

These are the cities of Talisay, Naga and Carcar, and the towns of Consolacion, Liloan, Minglanilla, Sibonga, Argao, Samboan, Oslob and Cordova.

According to the province's public information office, the MECQ will be effective for 15 days.

As of August 9, the province has logged 187 new cases of COVID-19. It has recorded its most active cases at 4,408.

Under the executive order, minimum health standards are mandated, as well as the use of air purifiers and ionizers in every establishment or office.

Establishments that are required to be closed were also called to halt operations.

Public transportation is allowed but non-aircon buses are encouraged and those that have air conditioners will also be asked to install air purifiers.

The province’s curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Gatherings outside residences are not allowed except for those “that are essential for the provision of health services, government offices, or humanitarian services,” the executive order read.

Religious gatherings are allowed up to 10 percent only, while funerals and wakes are limited up to the immediate family only.

Hotels also must only accommodate guests for legitimate purposes and guests should present a negative RT-PCR or antigen test. The same requirements apply to those who will be coming into the province through any port of entry.

Cebu province was originally classified under MECQ but the governor appealed to downgrade it to GCQ with heightened restrictions.

The rest of the province outside the 11 areas mentioned will remain under GCQ.

—Report from Annie Perez

