Cebu City seeking more health workers, as virus cases soar: acting mayor

MANILA—Cebu City needs more health workers to deal with rising COVID-19 cases, acting mayor Michael Rama said on Tuesday, as three hospitals in the city were now full.

"Nananawagan ako as acting mayor mismo sa whole island of Cebu kasi marami pa namang nurses at medical staff na hindi nagtatrabaho na," Rama told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo, but he did not say which hospitals have reached their capacity.

(As acting mayor, I'm appealing to the whole island of Cebu, because many nurses and medical staff have no work.)

"Let them go out and bring their sense of volunteerism para di na tayo nagwo-worry (so we don't have to worry) on counting dead people."

The city will be opening its field hospitals in the "days to come" to reduce the number of virus patients in medical facilities, Rama said.

"We’ll be doing it sa'ming malaking sports complex that will be bringing (in) asymptomatic, mild and perhaps moderate para ang mga ospital natin ma-reduce ang pagka-overwhelmed," he added.

(We'll be doing it on our big sports complex and we'll bring asymptomatic, mild and perhaps moderate patients to reduce the number of cases in hospitals.)

The city as of Monday recorded 1,947 active COVID-19 cases out of a total 31,003 infections.