MANILA - The administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Wednesday said the concerned official in the alleged overpriced purchase of sanitary napkins from a hardware store have been given time by the Commission on Audit (COA) to appeal its findings.

OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said Deputy Administrator Faustino Sabares III was head of their enhanced community quarantine operations from March until June of 2020.

Cacdac said they decided that Sabares should have cash on hand to immediately purchase supplies like PPEs, food and hygiene kits among others.

“Binigyan siya ng kaukulang panahon ng COA, so in that sense, hindi pa pinal yung findings kasi binibigyan pa siya ng kaukulang panahon para umapela dito sa findings,” he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

(He was given ample time by COA so in that sense the findings are not yet final as he was given time to appeal it.)

COA flagged the agency for buying sanitary napkins, hygiene kits, and thermal scanner from MRCJP Construction and Trading located at Cornejo Street in Malibay, Barangay 161, Pasay City.

However, COA officials did not find a hardware store at the said address when they conducted ocular inspection.

Cacdac said the COA audit covers the fiscal year 2020 where the agency spent around P9 billion. COA, he noted, has given OWWA unqualified opinion.

“Maayos naman po, unqualified opinion na nakuha natin 99.9 percent of the time OK kaya lang itong naiwan kailangan lang ijustify itong P1.2 million na supplies kaya’t binibigyan naman ang ating deputy administration ng kaukulang panahon ng pag-apela nitong findings ng COA,” he said.

(We received unqualified opinion from COA, 99.9 percent of the time was OK except for this P1.2 million in supplies that needs to be justified and our deputy administration was given time to appeal the findings of COA.)



