Ex-health secretary Garin tests positive for COVID-19

Former health secretary and Congresswoman Janette Garin has tested positive for COVID-19 infection despite following minimum health protocols.

In a statement, Garin said she was advised by her doctor to be on home quarantine after exhibiting mild symptoms of the respiratory illness.

"Mayroon akong sipon, ubo, lagnat, at chills. Hindi naman apektado ang aking pang-amoy at panlasa. Ngunit under strict monitoring pa rin dahil ako ay tachycardic (mabilis na pagtibok ng puso)," she said.

She said she has already notified those who have been exposed to her to quarantine and watch out for symptoms.

The congresswoman, who represents Iloilo's 1st District, said she has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I can sleep soundly with the hope that this will not be severe despite my pre-existing conditions: asthma, hypertension and Raynaud's disease," she said.

Garin is among the many public officials, including cabinet members, who have contracted the disease.