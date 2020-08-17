PNP eyes strict enforcement of pandemic protocols despite return to GCQ

Authorities will be “stricter” in enforcing the eased pandemic lockdown of Metro Manila compared to when it was first implemented, police said Tuesday.

Mayors in the region recommended its looser GCQ or general community quarantine, following a return to the second strictest lockdown level from Aug. 4 to 18.

“Ang gusto po nila (mayors) stricter enforcement nitong protocol na ito at iyon nga po ang gagawin ng ating kapulisan,” said police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, chief of Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield.

“Tapos na siguro po iyong puro paalala at puro pagbibigay. Dapat sumunod na sila,” he added.

(They want stricter enforcement of the protocol, and that's what the police will do. Perhaps, we are done with reminders and lenience, the public should follow rules.)

Authorities will keep random checkpoints across the region and patrol with barangay officers and volunteers, Eleazar said.

Cabinet secretaries will also provide a “link” between the national government and local officials, he said.

The GCQ allows public transport and more industries to operate, in a bid to revive the economy.

TeleRadyo, Aug. 18, 2020